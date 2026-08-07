Ghulam Murtaza Chughtai

Ghulam Murtaza Chughtai

bowler

Full name:Ghulam Murtaza Chughtai

Teams

2025 Teams

Cambodia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs134134
Wickets88
Avg16.7516.75
SR13.513.5
Eco7.447.44
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs1919
Balls Faced4141
Avg6.336.33
SR46.3446.34
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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Rathanak, Chanthoeun

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Butt, Luqman

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