Ghulam Murtaza Chughtai
bowler
|Full name:
|Ghulam Murtaza Chughtai
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|134
|134
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|16.75
|16.75
|SR
|13.5
|13.5
|Eco
|7.44
|7.44
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|19
|Balls Faced
|41
|41
|Avg
|6.33
|6.33
|SR
|46.34
|46.34
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0