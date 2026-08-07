Hamed Khan

Hamed Khan

batsman

Full name:Hamed Khan
Nationality:Hong Kong, China

Teams

2023 Teams

Hong Kong, China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches515
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches515
Innings515
Not outs111
Runs30530
Balls Faced432743
Avg7.507.5
SR69.7618.5169.76
Fours202
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest10510
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Mathur, Shiv

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Murtaza, Yasim

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Waheed, Mohammad

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Hayat, Babar

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Rath, Anshy

Rath, Anshy

Shukla, Ayush

Shukla, Ayush