International career

Ehsan Khan was born on December 27, 1984, in Pakistan. He plays for the Hong Kong national cricket team.

His career has many key moments that show his growth as a player. He played in several tournaments and qualifiers. In the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, he helped Hong Kong compete strongly against top teams.

Ehsan’s bowling is important for Hong Kong. He played a big role in Hong Kong’s qualification for the 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifier. This was a major step for cricket in the region. He took important wickets and helped Hong Kong perform well in international matches.

2015

Ehsan Khan played his first-class cricket match against Ireland in the ICC Intercontinental Cup on August 30.

2016

He played his first T20 International match against Ireland on September 5.

He played his first One Day International match against Scotland on September 8. He took a wicket with his very first ball.

His first ODI match was in Edinburgh. His first T20I match was in Bready.

2018

He played his last ODI match against India on September 18 in Dubai.

He joined Hong Kong’s team for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in December.

2019

He took part in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia in April.

People watched him as one of six key players in the tournament.

He played in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in the UAE in September.

He joined the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh and the Cricket World Cup Challenge League B in Oman in November.

2020

He played in the second T20I match on Hong Kong’s tour of Malaysia on February 21 in Kuala Lumpur.

He scored 7 runs in that match.

2022

He was part of Hong Kong’s team for the Uganda Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament in May.

2024

Ehsan Khan became the first Hong Kong player to reach 100 wickets in T20 International cricket.

He reached this in 70 innings, which is a record even for some big cricket teams.

He took 4 wickets for 28 runs in a match against Malaysia to reach this mark.

2025

He played his last T20I match against Qatar on April 13 at Mong Kok.

He did not score any runs in this game.

Career Stats Summary

Played 15 ODI matches.

Scored 102 runs in ODIs.

Batting average in ODIs is 11.

Hit 8 fours in ODIs.

No sixes in ODIs.

Last ODI innings was 22 runs off 25 balls in September 2018 in Dubai.

Played 49 T20I matches.

Scored 241 runs in T20Is.

Batting average in T20Is is 17.

Hit 14 fours and 10 sixes in T20Is.

Last T20I innings was 0 runs in April 2025 at Mong Kok.

Leagues Participation

Ehsan Khan has not played in any major cricket leagues to date.

Domestic career

Ehsan Khan grew up playing cricket in Hong Kong, developing his skills at local clubs. He started as a young bowler and gained experience through regular matches, improving his game and understanding of cricket. His efforts in the domestic scene helped him rise to the national team.

Before joining the national side, Ehsan played for clubs like Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, Hong Kong Island United, and even Rawalpindi. These experiences helped him learn the game’s challenges and sharpen his bowling.

His domestic career includes notable performances, such as taking four wickets against Afghanistan in the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which earned him the player of the match award. Ehsan was also part of Hong Kong’s winning team at the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier.

In recent years, he continued to lead in wickets, including being the top wicket-taker in the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup. His strong bowling helped his team in many important matches.

Club cricket has played a big role in Ehsan’s growth. It gave him chances to try, fail, and improve. Over time, his bowling became more skillful and tactical. He learned how to deceive batsmen and create chances to take wickets. This progress in domestic cricket paved the way for his success at the international level.

Records and achievements

Ehsan Khan has made a strong mark in Hong Kong cricket with his bowling skills and important performances. He holds several notable records and has played key roles in big matches. His achievements show his value to the team and his ability to perform under pressure.

First Hong Kong player to reach 100 wickets in T20 International matches (2024)

Achieved 100 T20I wickets in just 70 innings, a rare feat even for top cricket nations

Took 4 wickets for 28 runs against Malaysia to reach 100 T20I wickets (2024)

Took wickets of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in the 2018 Asia Cup; Dhoni out for zero

Named player of the match with 4 wickets for 33 runs against Afghanistan in 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Dismissed Babar Azam twice in two different Asia Cup tournaments

Recorded outstanding bowling figures of 4 wickets for 5 runs in a T20I match

Holds the world record for most consecutive four-wicket hauls in T20 International matches

Led the wicket-taking list in the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup with 4 wickets for 24 runs against Singapore

Personal life

Ehsan Khan keeps his personal life mostly private. Some details about his family and events around him are known.

Family

In 2022, it was reported that Ehsan Khan is married to Kanwal Naseem. The couple has a newborn son.

Finance

No exact information is available. Estimates suggest his net worth could be between 100,000 and 500,000 USD.

Scandals

In 2022, an incident happened during a match in Uganda involving Ehsan Khan and Jersey player Harrison Carlyon. Hong Kong team members accused Carlyon of physically attacking Khan on June 24. Carlyon denied these claims. The International Cricket Council (ICC) investigated and found Carlyon not guilty. The incident was reviewed under ICC’s Code of Conduct article about inappropriate physical contact during international matches.

Fans

Ehsan Khan has about 500 followers on Instagram.