Mohammad Waheed

Mohammad Waheed

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Waheed
Nationality:Hong Kong, China

Teams

2025 Teams

Hong Kong, China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3535
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco11.6611.66
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs11
Balls Faced11
Avg00
SR100100
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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