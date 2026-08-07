Mohammad Waheed
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Waheed
|Nationality:
|Hong Kong, China
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|35
|35
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|11.66
|11.66
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0