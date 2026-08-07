Hamza Nazar

Hamza Nazar

all rounder

Full name:Hamza Nazar
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Sialkot Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches46
Innings55
Overs47.028.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs177159
Wickets05
Avg031.8
SR033.6
Eco3.765.67
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches46
Innings86
Not outs10
Runs108144
Balls Faced237159
Avg15.4224
SR45.5690.56
Fours1211
Fifties11
Sixies35
Highest5975
Hundreds00

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