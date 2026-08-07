Hamza Nazar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Hamza Nazar
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|47.0
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|177
|159
|Wickets
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|31.8
|SR
|0
|33.6
|Eco
|3.76
|5.67
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|6
|Innings
|8
|6
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|108
|144
|Balls Faced
|237
|159
|Avg
|15.42
|24
|SR
|45.56
|90.56
|Fours
|12
|11
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|3
|5
|Highest
|59
|75
|Hundreds
|0
|0