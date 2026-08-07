Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan

Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan

all rounder

Full name:Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan
Nationality:Hungary
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Hungary

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1616
Overs63.463.4
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs474474
Wickets2121
Avg22.5722.57
SR18.1918.19
Eco7.447.44
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1717
Not outs11
Runs213213
Balls Faced216216
Avg13.3113.31
SR98.6198.61
Fours1616
Fifties00
Sixies88
Highest4141
Hundreds00

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