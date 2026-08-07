Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan
|Nationality:
|Hungary
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|16
|16
|Overs
|63.4
|63.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|474
|474
|Wickets
|21
|21
|Avg
|22.57
|22.57
|SR
|18.19
|18.19
|Eco
|7.44
|7.44
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|17
|17
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|213
|213
|Balls Faced
|216
|216
|Avg
|13.31
|13.31
|SR
|98.61
|98.61
|Fours
|16
|16
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|41
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|0