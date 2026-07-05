Henry James Hunt

Henry James Hunt

batsman

Full name:Henry James Hunt
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

South Australia Redbacks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches37139
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches37139
Innings72129
Not outs200
Runs2380506154
Balls Faced5608675143
Avg3442.1617.11
SR42.4374.96107.69
Fours2825713
Fifties930
Sixies1224
Highest13410349
Hundreds710

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