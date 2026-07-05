Henry James Hunt
batsman
|Full name:
|Henry James Hunt
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|13
|9
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|13
|9
|Innings
|72
|12
|9
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|2380
|506
|154
|Balls Faced
|5608
|675
|143
|Avg
|34
|42.16
|17.11
|SR
|42.43
|74.96
|107.69
|Fours
|282
|57
|13
|Fifties
|9
|3
|0
|Sixies
|12
|2
|4
|Highest
|134
|103
|49
|Hundreds
|7
|1
|0