Hettige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne

Hettige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne

batsman

Full name:Hettige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne
Nationality:Sri lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Daredevils Delhi

India Captains

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches441272613922682
Innings5401270
Overs14.017.2045.020.00
Balls------
Maidens100600
Runs519401661160
Wickets030140
Avg031.330166290
SR034.660270300
Eco3.645.4203.685.80
BB020120
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches441272613922682
Innings851062023919871
Not outs614224258
Runs20883194291879960661413
Balls Faced529444192671819482281196
Avg26.4334.7116.1640.9235.0622.42
SR39.4472.27108.9848.3673.72118.14
Fours20724627858475110
Fifties1021043435
Sixies3255596240
Highest1551394418713970
Hundreds3402370

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