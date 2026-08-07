Hettige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne
batsman
|Full name:
|Hettige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne
|Nationality:
|Sri lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|127
|26
|139
|226
|82
|Innings
|5
|4
|0
|12
|7
|0
|Overs
|14.0
|17.2
|0
|45.0
|20.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Runs
|51
|94
|0
|166
|116
|0
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Avg
|0
|31.33
|0
|166
|29
|0
|SR
|0
|34.66
|0
|270
|30
|0
|Eco
|3.64
|5.42
|0
|3.68
|5.8
|0
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|127
|26
|139
|226
|82
|Innings
|85
|106
|20
|239
|198
|71
|Not outs
|6
|14
|2
|24
|25
|8
|Runs
|2088
|3194
|291
|8799
|6066
|1413
|Balls Faced
|5294
|4419
|267
|18194
|8228
|1196
|Avg
|26.43
|34.71
|16.16
|40.92
|35.06
|22.42
|SR
|39.44
|72.27
|108.98
|48.36
|73.72
|118.14
|Fours
|207
|246
|27
|858
|475
|110
|Fifties
|10
|21
|0
|43
|43
|5
|Sixies
|3
|25
|5
|59
|62
|40
|Highest
|155
|139
|44
|187
|139
|70
|Hundreds
|3
|4
|0
|23
|7
|0