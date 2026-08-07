Diwesh Gurdev Pathania

Diwesh Gurdev Pathania

bowler

Full name:Diwesh Gurdev Pathania
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Daredevils Delhi

India Captains

Konark Suryas Odisha

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches515940
Innings935939
Overs1837.3542.2144.5
Balls---
Maidens411422
Runs498927131072
Wickets2089945
Avg23.9827.423.82
SR5332.8619.31
Eco2.7157.4
BB1353
4w1030
5w1120
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches515940
Innings754124
Not outs91112
Runs987613240
Balls Faced1289526183
Avg14.9520.4320
SR76.57116.54131.14
Fours1105515
Fifties100
Sixies292712
Highest6810041
Hundreds010

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