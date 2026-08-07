Diwesh Gurdev Pathania
bowler
|Full name:
|Diwesh Gurdev Pathania
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|51
|59
|40
|Innings
|93
|59
|39
|Overs
|1837.3
|542.2
|144.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|411
|42
|2
|Runs
|4989
|2713
|1072
|Wickets
|208
|99
|45
|Avg
|23.98
|27.4
|23.82
|SR
|53
|32.86
|19.31
|Eco
|2.71
|5
|7.4
|BB
|13
|5
|3
|4w
|10
|3
|0
|5w
|11
|2
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|51
|59
|40
|Innings
|75
|41
|24
|Not outs
|9
|11
|12
|Runs
|987
|613
|240
|Balls Faced
|1289
|526
|183
|Avg
|14.95
|20.43
|20
|SR
|76.57
|116.54
|131.14
|Fours
|110
|55
|15
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|29
|27
|12
|Highest
|68
|100
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0