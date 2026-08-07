Abhishek Sakuja
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abhishek Sakuja
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|25
|15
|Innings
|13
|24
|14
|Overs
|158.0
|202.0
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|42
|6
|0
|Runs
|399
|851
|284
|Wickets
|14
|23
|16
|Avg
|28.5
|37
|17.75
|SR
|67.71
|52.69
|20.62
|Eco
|2.52
|4.21
|5.16
|BB
|4
|3
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|25
|15
|Innings
|10
|13
|4
|Not outs
|3
|6
|2
|Runs
|105
|79
|18
|Balls Faced
|316
|130
|21
|Avg
|15
|11.28
|9
|SR
|33.22
|60.76
|85.71
|Fours
|14
|8
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|1
|Highest
|46
|17
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0