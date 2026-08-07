Abhishek Sakuja

Abhishek Sakuja

all rounder

Full name:Abhishek Sakuja
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Daredevils Delhi

India Captains

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches82515
Innings132414
Overs158.0202.055.0
Balls---
Maidens4260
Runs399851284
Wickets142316
Avg28.53717.75
SR67.7152.6920.62
Eco2.524.215.16
BB433
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches82515
Innings10134
Not outs362
Runs1057918
Balls Faced31613021
Avg1511.289
SR33.2260.7685.71
Fours1480
Fifties000
Sixies301
Highest461711
Hundreds000

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