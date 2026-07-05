Irfan Pathan News View all First hand news about cricketer Irfan Pathan is collected here especially for you, you can find out his training plan, his motivation to go out and win every time and tournaments he will be participating in. Irfan Pathan Makes Strong Case for Rajat Patidar's India Call-Up The Indian team made a massive change in the second T20I. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made it to the team, adding another left-handed batsman to the line-up. Amidst this, Irfan Pathan has called for Rajat Patidar, to balance the left right combination in the Indian team. Irfan Pathan Nandani Sharma Shares Her All-Time Favourite Cricket Bowlers Irfan Pathan Irfan Pathan Backs Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup Spot Irfan Pathan Shreyas Iyer Recalls His Fan Moment with Irfan Pathan in IPL 2008 Irfan Pathan The Untold Story of Rasikh Salam Dar That Is Winning Hearts

International career

Irfan Pathan played an important role in the Indian cricket team for many years. He made his debut in 2003 and continued to represent the country in various formats until 2020.

2003:

Test Debut: On December 12, 2003, Irfan played his first Test match against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

ODI Debut: On January 9, 2004, he played his first One Day International (ODI) against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

2004:

Pathan impressed everyone with his bowling, including taking a hat-trick in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi, which was a major milestone in his career.

2006:

T20I Debut: On December 1, 2006, Irfan played his first T20I match against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium.

He was a key player in India’s victory at the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup, picking important wickets, including one in the final against Pakistan, where he was named Man of the Match.

2007:

Pathan played a big role in helping India win the T20 World Cup, and his performance in the final against Pakistan helped secure the title.

2008:

Irfan helped India win a Test match against Australia in Perth by taking key wickets and earning the Player of the Match award.

2011:

After some time away from the squad, Pathan returned to play in the ODI series against the West Indies. He also had strong performances in the Commonwealth Bank Series in Australia.

2012:

He represented India in the Asia Cup and ICC World T20 in Sri Lanka. His bowling was important to India’s victory in the Asia Cup.

2013-2014:

Pathan faced injuries during these years but made several comebacks, including scoring 121 runs in the Ranji Trophy. He also played for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL but struggled with his form.

2015-2019:

Irfan played for a few more years but did not return to the Indian squad. He retired from international cricket in January 2020, but his career left a lasting impact on Indian cricket, with his performances remembered by many.

Leagues Participation

Irfan Pathan played mostly in the IPL and had a short stint in English county cricket. Here’s a look at his involvement in franchise leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Irfan Pathan began his IPL career in 2008, the very first year of the league.

Year Team Details 2008-2010 Kings XI Punjab Played for three seasons. 2011-2013 Delhi Daredevils Played for three seasons. 2014 Sunrisers Hyderabad Joined for the 2014 season. 2015 Chennai Super Kings Played for one season. 2016 Rising Pune Supergiants Played for one season. 2017 Gujarat Lions Played his last season here. Retired after 2017.

Irfan’s performance in the IPL was not up to expectations, which led to him changing teams regularly. He retired from the IPL after the 2017 season with Gujarat Lions.

Domestic career

Irfan Pathan’s career began in 2001 when he played for Baroda against Bengal. In his debut match, he took 3 wickets for 40 runs and scored 13 not out. His form dipped in the following matches, but Baroda still won the Ranji Trophy that year. Pathan finished his first season with 7 wickets and 75 runs.

The next year, Pathan played in the Irani Trophy against the Rest of India. Baroda lost, but Pathan impressed with his bowling. He was sent back to the Under-19 team, where he performed well, taking 20 wickets at an average of 20.40, including a 6-wicket haul.

In 2002, Pathan joined the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. He took 6 wickets and scored 30 runs. His performances caught the eye of selectors, and he was picked for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. Pathan’s 22 wickets helped West Zone win the title.

Later that year, Pathan played for India A in Sri Lanka, taking 6 wickets in 3 matches. He also toured England with the Under-19 team and took 15 wickets in 3 Tests. He also played well in the youth ODIs.

In 2002-03, Pathan had a standout performance in the Ranji Trophy, with a 6-wicket haul against Orissa. Though he faced some inconsistency, his efforts in tournaments like the Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy kept him in the mix.

In 2003, Pathan played for India A in England, taking 9 wickets in 5 matches. He also performed well in limited-overs matches, taking 8 wickets at an average of 11.12.

In 2019, Pathan became the coach-cum-mentor for Jammu and Kashmir. In 2022, he was selected by Bhilwara Kings to play in the Legends League Cricket, where he was made captain and kept the role for the 2023 season.

Records and achievements

Irfan Pathan has earned several notable records and awards throughout his career.

2004: Named “Emerging Player of the Year” by the ICC.

2004: Played a key role in India’s wins against Pakistan in both ODI and Test series.

2006: Became the first bowler to take a Test hat-trick in the first over against Pakistan in Lahore.

2007: Contributed to India’s win over Pakistan in the ICC Twenty-20 World Cup and was named “Man of the Match”.

World Record: Holds the record for the fastest 1000 runs in an ODI career.

World Record: Holds the record for 100 wickets in an ODI career.

Personal life

Irfan Pathan has led an interesting personal life, both on and off the field.

Family

Irfan was born on October 27, 1984, in Vadodara, Gujarat, India. He belongs to the Pathan community in Gujarat. Irfan and his brother Yusuf grew up in a mosque where their father, Mehmood Khan Pathan, worked as a muezzin. Their parents hoped they would become Islamic scholars, but both brothers chose cricket.

Irfan married Safa Baig, a model from Jeddah, on February 4, 2016, in Mecca. The couple has two sons.

Finances

Irfan Pathan’s net worth is estimated at around $3 million (USD) currently.

Cars and House

Irfan has a few premium cars, including a Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Fortuner, and Mercedes Benz. He owns a large, custom-built house in Vadodara, Gujarat, valued at 6 crore Indian rupees. Irfan also owns properties in other countries.

Scandals

In 2021, Irfan asked the Baroda Cricket Association to look into Deepak Hooda's claims. Hooda said he left the team due to bullying from captain Krunal Pandya before the Mushtaq Ali tournament.

In 2017, Irfan criticized people on social media for shifting the focus away from harassment to the actress’s nationality and religion. He said it was more important to address the issues of violence against women in India.

In October 2023, after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) raised a complaint with the ICC about how Indian players were treated during their World Cup match, Irfan shared his own experience. He said he faced similar crowd issues when playing in Peshawar.

Fans

Irfan’s cricket career has earned him a lot of respect. In 2020, he was praised after announcing his retirement. He played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is, taking 301 wickets.

However, in 2023, a social media post after India’s loss in a T20I series against the West Indies led to mixed reactions. Many Pakistani fans felt the post was a hidden insult to them.

In 2024, Irfan criticized Pakistani fans after India’s loss to Australia in the ICC U19 World Cup final. He said the fans’ attitude reflected their mindset.

Irfan has a large fan following on social media, with 5.3 million followers on Instagram and a significant following on Facebook.