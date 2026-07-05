Ibrahim Jabarkhel
batsman
|Full name:
|Ibrahim Jabarkhel
|Nationality:
|France
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off spin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|120
|120
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|24
|24
|SR
|21.6
|21.6
|Eco
|6.66
|6.66
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|24
|24
|Balls Faced
|28
|28
|Avg
|12
|12
|SR
|85.71
|85.71
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|12
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0