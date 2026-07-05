Ibrahim Jabarkhel

Ibrahim Jabarkhel

batsman

Full name:Ibrahim Jabarkhel
Nationality:France
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off spin

Teams

2023 Teams

France

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings88
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs120120
Wickets55
Avg2424
SR21.621.6
Eco6.666.66
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings66
Not outs44
Runs2424
Balls Faced2828
Avg1212
SR85.7185.71
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1212
Hundreds00

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