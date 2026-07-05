Shayam Warnakulasuriya
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shayam Warnakulasuriya
|Nationality:
|France
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|22.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|177
|177
|Wickets
|10
|10
|Avg
|17.7
|17.7
|SR
|13.2
|13.2
|Eco
|8.04
|8.04
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|24
|24
|Balls Faced
|25
|25
|Avg
|8
|8
|SR
|96
|96
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0