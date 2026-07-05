Shayam Warnakulasuriya

Shayam Warnakulasuriya

all rounder

Full name:Shayam Warnakulasuriya
Nationality:France

Teams

2023 Teams

France

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs22.022.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs177177
Wickets1010
Avg17.717.7
SR13.213.2
Eco8.048.04
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs2424
Balls Faced2525
Avg88
SR9696
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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