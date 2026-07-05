Ivaylo Katzarski

Ivaylo Katzarski

all rounder

Full name:Ivaylo Katzarski
Nationality:Bulgaria

Teams

2023 Teams

BS Cc Sofia Spartans

Bulgaria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings22
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2525
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco12.512.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings77
Not outs11
Runs1818
Balls Faced4242
Avg33
SR42.8542.85
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

Another Players

Lynch, Gearoid

Lynch, Gearoid

Roshan, Danish

Roshan, Danish

George, Naveen

George, Naveen

Vinu, Delrick

Vinu, Delrick

Khan, Aswad Ullah

Khan, Aswad Ullah

Siddiqui, Abdul Manan Bashir

Siddiqui, Abdul Manan Bashir

Tahiri, Bakhtiar

Tahiri, Bakhtiar

George, Abel

George, Abel

Mathew, Abhijith

Mathew, Abhijith

Mathew, Jake

Mathew, Jake