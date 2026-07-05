Ivaylo Katzarski
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ivaylo Katzarski
|Nationality:
|Bulgaria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|25
|25
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|12.5
|12.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|18
|18
|Balls Faced
|42
|42
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|42.85
|42.85
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0