Jake Michael Carder

Jake Michael Carder

batsman

Full name:Jake Michael Carder
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

South Australia Redbacks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches25131
Innings800
Overs55.500
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs25900
Wickets500
Avg51.800
SR6700
Eco4.6300
BB300
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches25131
Innings47131
Not outs400
Runs108942910
Balls Faced223849713
Avg25.323310
SR48.6586.3176.92
Fours146610
Fifties520
Sixies070
Highest11810210
Hundreds110

Another Players

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