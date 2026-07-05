Jake Michael Carder
batsman
|Full name:
|Jake Michael Carder
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|13
|1
|Innings
|8
|0
|0
|Overs
|55.5
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|259
|0
|0
|Wickets
|5
|0
|0
|Avg
|51.8
|0
|0
|SR
|67
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.63
|0
|0
|BB
|3
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|13
|1
|Innings
|47
|13
|1
|Not outs
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|1089
|429
|10
|Balls Faced
|2238
|497
|13
|Avg
|25.32
|33
|10
|SR
|48.65
|86.31
|76.92
|Fours
|146
|61
|0
|Fifties
|5
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|7
|0
|Highest
|118
|102
|10
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0