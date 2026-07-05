Jamshid Miralikhil

Jamshid Miralikhil

all rounder

Full name:Jamshid Miralikhil
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2677
Innings4676
Overs764.047.017.5
Balls---
Maidens17110
Runs2442174106
Wickets10076
Avg24.4224.8517.66
SR45.8440.2817.83
Eco3.193.75.94
BB1023
4w300
5w600
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2677
Innings4236
Not outs801
Runs4812322
Balls Faced14634232
Avg14.147.664.4
SR32.8754.7668.75
Fours6231
Fifties000
Sixies201
Highest105218
Hundreds100

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