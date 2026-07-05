Jamshid Miralikhil
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jamshid Miralikhil
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|7
|7
|Innings
|46
|7
|6
|Overs
|764.0
|47.0
|17.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|171
|1
|0
|Runs
|2442
|174
|106
|Wickets
|100
|7
|6
|Avg
|24.42
|24.85
|17.66
|SR
|45.84
|40.28
|17.83
|Eco
|3.19
|3.7
|5.94
|BB
|10
|2
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|7
|7
|Innings
|42
|3
|6
|Not outs
|8
|0
|1
|Runs
|481
|23
|22
|Balls Faced
|1463
|42
|32
|Avg
|14.14
|7.66
|4.4
|SR
|32.87
|54.76
|68.75
|Fours
|62
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|1
|Highest
|105
|21
|8
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0