Jay Pandey

Jay Pandey

batsman

Full name:Jay Pandey
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches512
Innings15
Overs9.024.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2179
Wickets03
Avg026.33
SR048.33
Eco2.333.26
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches512
Innings1012
Not outs10
Runs251184
Balls Faced670324
Avg27.8815.33
SR37.4656.79
Fours1613
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest10239
Hundreds10

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