Jay Pandey
batsman
|Full name:
|Jay Pandey
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|12
|Innings
|1
|5
|Overs
|9.0
|24.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|21
|79
|Wickets
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|26.33
|SR
|0
|48.33
|Eco
|2.33
|3.26
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|12
|Innings
|10
|12
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|251
|184
|Balls Faced
|670
|324
|Avg
|27.88
|15.33
|SR
|37.46
|56.79
|Fours
|16
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|102
|39
|Hundreds
|1
|0