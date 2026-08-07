Jayanta Behera
bowler
|Full name:
|Jayanta Behera
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|25
|Innings
|20
|16
|25
|Overs
|421.4
|142.4
|82.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|59
|6
|0
|Runs
|1510
|546
|482
|Wickets
|25
|17
|34
|Avg
|60.4
|32.11
|14.17
|SR
|101.2
|50.35
|14.47
|Eco
|3.58
|3.82
|5.87
|BB
|4
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|25
|Innings
|16
|8
|8
|Not outs
|6
|3
|5
|Runs
|35
|15
|5
|Balls Faced
|251
|52
|17
|Avg
|3.5
|3
|1.66
|SR
|13.94
|28.84
|29.41
|Fours
|3
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|6
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0