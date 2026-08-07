Jayanta Behera

Jayanta Behera

bowler

Full name:Jayanta Behera
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Odisha-B

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131625
Innings201625
Overs421.4142.482.0
Balls---
Maidens5960
Runs1510546482
Wickets251734
Avg60.432.1114.17
SR101.250.3514.47
Eco3.583.825.87
BB443
4w110
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131625
Innings1688
Not outs635
Runs35155
Balls Faced2515217
Avg3.531.66
SR13.9428.8429.41
Fours310
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest862
Hundreds000

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