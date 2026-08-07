Rakesh Pattanaik

Rakesh Pattanaik

all rounder

Full name:Rakesh Pattanaik
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches175
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches175
Innings163
Not outs011
Runs2514877
Balls Faced2815439
Avg2529.638.5
SR89.2896.1197.43
Fours21810
Fifties011
Sixies254
Highest205361
Hundreds000

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