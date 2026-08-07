Rakesh Pattanaik
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rakesh Pattanaik
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|5
|Innings
|1
|6
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|25
|148
|77
|Balls Faced
|28
|154
|39
|Avg
|25
|29.6
|38.5
|SR
|89.28
|96.1
|197.43
|Fours
|2
|18
|10
|Fifties
|0
|1
|1
|Sixies
|2
|5
|4
|Highest
|20
|53
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0