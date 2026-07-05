Jonathan Sebanja

Jonathan Sebanja

bowler

Full name:Jonathan Sebanja
Nationality:Uganda

Teams

2025 Teams

Uganda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches81924
Innings82922
Overs27.08.058.062.0
Balls----
Maidens1241
Runs20117291491
Wickets110925
Avg18.27032.3319.64
SR14.72038.6614.88
Eco7.442.125.017.91
BB3033
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches81924
Innings41819
Not outs1007
Runs5364173
Balls Faced824154162
Avg1.663814.41
SR62.512.541.55106.79
Fours0068
Fifties0000
Sixies0029
Highest232634
Hundreds0000

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