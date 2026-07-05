Jonathan Sebanja
bowler
|Full name:
|Jonathan Sebanja
|Nationality:
|Uganda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|1
|9
|24
|Innings
|8
|2
|9
|22
|Overs
|27.0
|8.0
|58.0
|62.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Runs
|201
|17
|291
|491
|Wickets
|11
|0
|9
|25
|Avg
|18.27
|0
|32.33
|19.64
|SR
|14.72
|0
|38.66
|14.88
|Eco
|7.44
|2.12
|5.01
|7.91
|BB
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|1
|9
|24
|Innings
|4
|1
|8
|19
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Runs
|5
|3
|64
|173
|Balls Faced
|8
|24
|154
|162
|Avg
|1.66
|3
|8
|14.41
|SR
|62.5
|12.5
|41.55
|106.79
|Fours
|0
|0
|6
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Highest
|2
|3
|26
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0