Karaparambil Satish Monish

Karaparambil Satish Monish

all rounder

Full name:Karaparambil Satish Monish
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches232
Innings452
Overs878.120.0
Balls--
Maidens1901
Runs226394
Wickets882
Avg25.7147
SR59.8760
Eco2.574.7
BB112
4w50
5w50
10w20

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches232
Innings312
Not outs31
Runs51219
Balls Faced145429
Avg18.2819
SR35.2165.51
Fours582
Fifties20
Sixies50
Highest7518
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Saran, T

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Yadav, R Sonu

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Sathvik V P, Amith

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Poiyamozhi, M

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