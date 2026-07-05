Karaparambil Satish Monish
all rounder
|Full name:
|Karaparambil Satish Monish
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|23
|2
|Innings
|45
|2
|Overs
|878.1
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|190
|1
|Runs
|2263
|94
|Wickets
|88
|2
|Avg
|25.71
|47
|SR
|59.87
|60
|Eco
|2.57
|4.7
|BB
|11
|2
|4w
|5
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|10w
|2
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|23
|2
|Innings
|31
|2
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|512
|19
|Balls Faced
|1454
|29
|Avg
|18.28
|19
|SR
|35.21
|65.51
|Fours
|58
|2
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|Highest
|75
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0