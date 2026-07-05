R Sonu Yadav

R Sonu Yadav

all rounder

Full name:R Sonu Yadav
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Nellai Royal Kings

Tamil Nadu

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches115
Innings105
Overs70.019.0
Balls--
Maidens51
Runs394142
Wickets109
Avg39.415.77
SR4212.66
Eco5.627.47
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches115
Innings61
Not outs10
Runs8216
Balls Faced8416
Avg16.416
SR97.61100
Fours62
Fifties00
Sixies30
Highest3716
Hundreds00

Another Players

Tanwar, Abhishek

Tanwar, Abhishek

Harish, NS

Harish, NS

K, Easwaran

K, Easwaran

R, Sri Neranjan

R, Sri Neranjan

Aparajith, Baba

Aparajith, Baba

Nishanth, C Hari

Nishanth, C Hari

Chakravarthy, Varun

Chakravarthy, Varun

Shankar, Vijay

Shankar, Vijay

R Karthikeyan

R Karthikeyan

Suresh Kumar, J

Suresh Kumar, J