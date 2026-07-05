R Sonu Yadav
all rounder
|Full name:
|R Sonu Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|5
|Innings
|10
|5
|Overs
|70.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|1
|Runs
|394
|142
|Wickets
|10
|9
|Avg
|39.4
|15.77
|SR
|42
|12.66
|Eco
|5.62
|7.47
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|5
|Innings
|6
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|82
|16
|Balls Faced
|84
|16
|Avg
|16.4
|16
|SR
|97.61
|100
|Fours
|6
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|37
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0