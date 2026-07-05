Kattingeri Ashwin Hebbar
batsman
|Full name:
|Kattingeri Ashwin Hebbar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm slow medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|43
|45
|Innings
|19
|8
|11
|Overs
|89.0
|24.3
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|0
|0
|Runs
|290
|144
|238
|Wickets
|3
|3
|7
|Avg
|96.66
|48
|34
|SR
|178
|49
|22.28
|Eco
|3.25
|5.87
|9.15
|BB
|2
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|43
|45
|Innings
|37
|43
|43
|Not outs
|7
|3
|7
|Runs
|840
|1332
|1217
|Balls Faced
|1706
|1723
|952
|Avg
|28
|33.3
|33.8
|SR
|49.23
|77.3
|127.83
|Fours
|93
|139
|124
|Fifties
|3
|5
|8
|Sixies
|14
|32
|42
|Highest
|109
|154
|103
|Hundreds
|1
|3
|1