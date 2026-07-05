Kattingeri Ashwin Hebbar

Kattingeri Ashwin Hebbar

batsman

Full name:Kattingeri Ashwin Hebbar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm slow medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Andhra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches254345
Innings19811
Overs89.024.326.0
Balls---
Maidens1600
Runs290144238
Wickets337
Avg96.664834
SR1784922.28
Eco3.255.879.15
BB223
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches254345
Innings374343
Not outs737
Runs84013321217
Balls Faced17061723952
Avg2833.333.8
SR49.2377.3127.83
Fours93139124
Fifties358
Sixies143242
Highest109154103
Hundreds131

Another Players

Kumar, B Santosh

Kumar, B Santosh

Reddy, Naren

Reddy, Naren

Reddy, Yeddala Girish Kumar

Reddy, Yeddala Girish Kumar

Tarun, Sanaboyina

Tarun, Sanaboyina

Varma, B.Munish

Varma, B.Munish

Kumar, Prasanth

Kumar, Prasanth

Akhil, Shambu

Akhil, Shambu

Ayyappa, Bandaru

Ayyappa, Bandaru

J Durga Kumar

J Durga Kumar

Prajith, Mudi

Prajith, Mudi