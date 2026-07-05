Kaushal Sunil Tambe
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kaushal Sunil Tambe
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|3
|Innings
|0
|4
|1
|Overs
|0
|17.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|99
|15
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|5.82
|15
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|2
|Runs
|64
|27
|69
|Balls Faced
|123
|19
|40
|Avg
|64
|13.5
|69
|SR
|52.03
|142.1
|172.5
|Fours
|7
|1
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|5
|Highest
|64
|13
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0