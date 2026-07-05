Kaushal Sunil Tambe

Kaushal Sunil Tambe

all rounder

Full name:Kaushal Sunil Tambe
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Eagle Nashik Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches143
Innings041
Overs017.01.0
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs09915
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco05.8215
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches143
Innings233
Not outs112
Runs642769
Balls Faced1231940
Avg6413.569
SR52.03142.1172.5
Fours714
Fifties101
Sixies015
Highest641362
Hundreds000

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