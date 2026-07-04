Khaibar Deldar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Khaibar Deldar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|10.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|106
|106
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|35.33
|35.33
|SR
|20
|20
|Eco
|10.6
|10.6
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|14
|14
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|155
|155
|Balls Faced
|141
|141
|Avg
|11.07
|11.07
|SR
|109.92
|109.92
|Fours
|14
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|7
|Highest
|40
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0