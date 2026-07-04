Khaibar Deldar

Khaibar Deldar

all rounder

Full name:Khaibar Deldar

Teams

2023 Teams

Hungary

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings44
Overs10.010.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs106106
Wickets33
Avg35.3335.33
SR2020
Eco10.610.6
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1414
Not outs00
Runs155155
Balls Faced141141
Avg11.0711.07
SR109.92109.92
Fours1414
Fifties00
Sixies77
Highest4040
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Adapaka, Bhavani Prasad

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Hassan, Mueez Ul

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Kheterpal, Abhishek

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Bhaiji, Maaz

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Fontaine, Mark

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