Khalil Ahmad

Khalil Ahmad

all rounder

Full name:Khalil Ahmad
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings13
Overs5.010.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2477
Wickets04
Avg019.25
SR015
Eco4.87.7
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings11
Not outs01
Runs00
Balls Faced41
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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