Kukna Ajay Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kukna Ajay Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|11
|2
|Overs
|172.5
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|20
|0
|Runs
|636
|49
|Wickets
|19
|2
|Avg
|33.47
|24.5
|SR
|54.57
|21
|Eco
|3.67
|7
|BB
|5
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|10
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|79
|0
|Balls Faced
|276
|1
|Avg
|8.77
|0
|SR
|28.62
|0
|Fours
|13
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0