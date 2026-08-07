Kukna Ajay Singh

Kukna Ajay Singh

all rounder

Full name:Kukna Ajay Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Haryana

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches72
Innings112
Overs172.57.0
Balls--
Maidens200
Runs63649
Wickets192
Avg33.4724.5
SR54.5721
Eco3.677
BB51
4w10
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches72
Innings102
Not outs11
Runs790
Balls Faced2761
Avg8.770
SR28.620
Fours130
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest210
Hundreds00

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