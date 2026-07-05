Kyle Philip

Kyle Philip

bowler

Full name:Kyle Philip
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago

Teams

2023 Teams

Atlanta Lightning

Mi New York

USA

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches510
Innings510
Overs40.368.3
Balls--
Maidens24
Runs245421
Wickets612
Avg40.8335.08
SR40.534.25
Eco6.046.14
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches510
Innings24
Not outs01
Runs12
Balls Faced510
Avg0.50.66
SR2020
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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