Kyle Philip
bowler
|Full name:
|Kyle Philip
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|5
|10
|Innings
|5
|10
|Overs
|40.3
|68.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|4
|Runs
|245
|421
|Wickets
|6
|12
|Avg
|40.83
|35.08
|SR
|40.5
|34.25
|Eco
|6.04
|6.14
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|5
|10
|Innings
|2
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|1
|2
|Balls Faced
|5
|10
|Avg
|0.5
|0.66
|SR
|20
|20
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0