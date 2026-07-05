Lakshminarayanan Vignesh
bowler
|Full name:
|Lakshminarayanan Vignesh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|17
|Overs
|221.4
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|39
|Runs
|795
|Wickets
|24
|Avg
|33.12
|SR
|55.41
|Eco
|3.58
|BB
|6
|4w
|2
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|11
|Not outs
|3
|Runs
|89
|Balls Faced
|148
|Avg
|11.12
|SR
|60.13
|Fours
|10
|Fifties
|1
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|50
|Hundreds
|0