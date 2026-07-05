Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

bowler

Full name:Lakshminarayanan Vignesh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Nellai Royal Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches10
Innings17
Overs221.4
Balls-
Maidens39
Runs795
Wickets24
Avg33.12
SR55.41
Eco3.58
BB6
4w2
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches10
Innings11
Not outs3
Runs89
Balls Faced148
Avg11.12
SR60.13
Fours10
Fifties1
Sixies1
Highest50
Hundreds0

Another Players

Harish, NS

Harish, NS

K, Easwaran

K, Easwaran

R, Sri Neranjan

R, Sri Neranjan

Aparajith, Baba

Aparajith, Baba

Yadav, R Sonu

Yadav, R Sonu

G, Ajitesh

G, Ajitesh

Crist, Aswin

Crist, Aswin

CH, Jitendra Kumar

CH, Jitendra Kumar

Poiyamozhi, M

Poiyamozhi, M

Veeramani, T

Veeramani, T