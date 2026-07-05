Baba Aparajith News View all If you want to get to know cricket player Baba Aparajith better, here you can find all the latest news about him, from what he eats and how he trains to the results of the last matches played. WATCH | N Jagadeesan does obscene finger gesture to Baba Aparajith after getting 'mankaded', apologises later Cricketers are often involved in a heated exchange of words during a live match on camera which generates a lot of attraction. One such incident took place on Thursday during a fixture in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League when N Jagadeesan did an obscene finger gesture to Baba Aparajith. Baba Aparajith SMAT 2021-22 | Wasim Jaffer reacts as Odisha lose by one run after controversial boundary call in final over Baba Aparajith Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Sarfaraz Khan falls short of another ton; TN in control against Baroda Baba Aparajith VIDEO | Helmet-donned Jay Bista takes sensational one-handed catch to send Baba Indrajith packing Baba Aparajith Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Baba Indrajith recalled to Tamil Nadu squad

International career

Baba Aparajith, born on 8 July 1994, is an Indian cricketer who plays as an all-rounder. He represented India Under-19s in the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup. During the tournament, he played an important role in India's title win.

Here’s a summary of his international career:

2012: Played for India Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Scored 171 runs. Took five wickets. Was named Man of the Match in the quarter-final against Pakistan U-19s and the semi-final against New Zealand U-19s.



Despite his strong performances, Baba Aparajith has not been called up to the senior national team.

Leagues Participation

Baba Aparajith has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Indian Premier League

Baba Aparajith’s IPL career shows that the IPL does not always reflect a player's talent. He never played a match in the IPL but was part of two teams: Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giants. Aparajith was with CSK from 2013 to 2015 and with RPSG from 2016 to 2017.

Year Team Notes 2013 Chennai Super Kings Part of the squad, did not play in any matches. 2014 Chennai Super Kings Part of the squad, did not play in any matches. 2015 Chennai Super Kings Part of the squad, did not play in any matches. 2016 Rising Pune Super Giants Part of the squad, did not play in any matches. 2017 Rising Pune Super Giants Part of the squad, did not play in any matches.

Domestic career

Baba Aparajith started his domestic career as an all-rounder. He debuted for Tamil Nadu in First-Class cricket in November 2011 against Baroda. He later joined Kerala for the 2024/25 season after playing for Tamil Nadu for several years. Aparajith bats right-handed and bowls off-spin. He has been an important player in domestic cricket, especially in the Ranji Trophy.

Aparajith first caught attention in the Duleep Trophy in 2013-14, where he scored a double century for South Zone. He followed it with another double century for Tamil Nadu in the same season. In 2015, he took his first five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket during a match against Australia A in Chennai. He has been a steady run-scorer and a key player in many important matches.

In the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy, Aparajith was the top scorer for Tamil Nadu, with 417 runs in four matches. He was later picked for India Red in the 2018-19 Duleep Trophy and played for India B in the 2019-20 Deodhar Trophy. In the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Aparajith played a key role in Tamil Nadu reaching the final, scoring 122 runs in the semi-final against Saurashtra.

He also played for the Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in 2022, helping them beat the Tiruppur Tamizhans with a score of 46 runs. In 2023, Aparajith represented the Chepauk Super Gillies in TNPL and scored 74 runs in a match against the Dindigul Dragons.

In 2022, Aparajith became the captain of Tamil Nadu for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His all-round abilities and leadership continue to make him an important figure in domestic cricket. In 2024, he moved to Kerala, starting a new chapter in his long domestic career.

Records and achievements

Baba Aparajith has had several notable achievements in his cricket career.

2012: He played an important role in India Under-19's victory at the Under-19 World Cup. He scored 171 runs and took five wickets. He also won Man-of-the-Match awards in the quarter-final against Pakistan U-19 and the semi-final against New Zealand U-19.

2013-2015: Aparajith was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in the Indian Premier League for five seasons but did not play any matches.

October 4, 2013: He scored his first double century for South Zone against West Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

2017-2018: He was Tamil Nadu's top scorer in the Ranji Trophy with 417 runs in four matches.

2012: He won the Man-of-the-Match award in both the quarter-final and semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup.

2009/10: He won the M. A. Chidambaram Trophy for the best Under-16 performance by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Personal life

Baba Aparajith is known for his cricket skills but also leads an interesting life outside the game. Here are some details about his personal life.

Family

Baba Aparajith’s father is Dr. RN Baba. His mother’s name is not publicly known. He has a twin brother, Baba Indrajith, who is also a cricketer.

Finance

As of 2022, Baba Aparajith’s net worth is estimated to be between 1 to 3 million US dollars.

Scandals

In August 2023, Baba Aparajith had a dispute during a match in the 1st division of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. While playing for Young Stars Cricket Club against Jolly Rovers, Aparajith disagreed with the umpire’s decision. He was dismissed after the opposing team’s appeal. Baba was frustrated by the umpire’s ruling and refused to leave the field. The situation became tense when he attempted to speak with the opposing player. Umpires stepped in to prevent further conflict. Although the decision to dismiss him was reviewed, it remained unchanged.

Fans

Baba Aparajith has many fans. Media outlets like Sportskeeda have praised his performances, highlighting his consistency and agility. He has around 33,000 followers on social media, and his skills continue to gain attention from cricket fans.