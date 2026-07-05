M Trilok Nag
bowler
|Full name:
|M Trilok Nag
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Overs
|47.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|7
|Runs
|200
|Wickets
|4
|Avg
|50
|SR
|70.5
|Eco
|4.25
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not outs
|3
|Runs
|27
|Balls Faced
|35
|Avg
|13.5
|SR
|77.14
|Fours
|3
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|14
|Hundreds
|0