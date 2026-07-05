M Trilok Nag

M Trilok Nag

bowler

Full name:M Trilok Nag
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Tiruppur Tamizhans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings5
Overs47.0
Balls-
Maidens7
Runs200
Wickets4
Avg50
SR70.5
Eco4.25
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings5
Not outs3
Runs27
Balls Faced35
Avg13.5
SR77.14
Fours3
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest14
Hundreds0

Another Players

Karippuswamy, A

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Aditya, V

Aditya, V

Shankar, Vijay

Shankar, Vijay

Raheja, Tushar

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Crist, Aswin

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I, Vetrivel

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Rokins, P Francis

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Singh, Robin

Singh, Robin

Prasath, S Mohan

Prasath, S Mohan

Ganesh, S

Ganesh, S