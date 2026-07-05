MA Qiancheng
bowler
|Full name:
|MA Qiancheng
|Nationality:
|China
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|8.5
|8.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|36
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|18
|18
|SR
|26.5
|26.5
|Eco
|4.07
|4.07
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|18
|18
|Avg
|0.5
|0.5
|SR
|5.55
|5.55
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0