MA Qiancheng

MA Qiancheng

bowler

Full name:MA Qiancheng
Nationality:China
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Overs8.58.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3636
Wickets22
Avg1818
SR26.526.5
Eco4.074.07
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs11
Balls Faced1818
Avg0.50.5
SR5.555.55
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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