Wang Qi
bowler
|Full name:
|Wang Qi
|Nationality:
|China
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|10.1
|10.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|48
|48
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|12
|12
|SR
|15.25
|15.25
|Eco
|4.72
|4.72
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|3
|3
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|1
|1
|SR
|18.75
|18.75
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0