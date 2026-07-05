Wang Qi

Wang Qi

bowler

Full name:Wang Qi
Nationality:China

Teams

2023 Teams

China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs10.110.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4848
Wickets44
Avg1212
SR15.2515.25
Eco4.724.72
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs33
Balls Faced1616
Avg11
SR18.7518.75
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

Another Players

Qiancheng, MA

Qiancheng, MA

Zhuoyue, Chen

Zhuoyue, Chen

Chenhao, Yin

Chenhao, Yin

Jinqi, Deng

Jinqi, Deng

Tianle, Zhao

Tianle, Zhao

Kunkun, Xie

Kunkun, Xie

Yuechao, Zong

Yuechao, Zong

Guolei, Wei

Guolei, Wei

Liuyang, Wang

Liuyang, Wang

Shilin, Luo

Shilin, Luo