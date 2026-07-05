Maramreddy Harishankar Reddy
bowler
|Full name:
|Maramreddy Harishankar Reddy
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|21
|Innings
|14
|21
|Overs
|108.2
|73.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|Runs
|477
|620
|Wickets
|20
|26
|Avg
|23.85
|23.84
|SR
|32.5
|17.03
|Eco
|4.4
|8.39
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|21
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|4
|5
|Runs
|51
|22
|Balls Faced
|36
|18
|Avg
|12.75
|7.33
|SR
|141.66
|122.22
|Fours
|5
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|Highest
|20
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0