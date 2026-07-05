Maramreddy Harishankar Reddy

Maramreddy Harishankar Reddy

bowler

Full name:Maramreddy Harishankar Reddy
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Andhra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1521
Innings1421
Overs108.273.5
Balls--
Maidens100
Runs477620
Wickets2026
Avg23.8523.84
SR32.517.03
Eco4.48.39
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1521
Innings88
Not outs45
Runs5122
Balls Faced3618
Avg12.757.33
SR141.66122.22
Fours52
Fifties00
Sixies41
Highest2016
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Kumar, B Santosh

Reddy, Naren

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Reddy, Yeddala Girish Kumar

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Tarun, Sanaboyina

Tarun, Sanaboyina

Varma, B.Munish

Varma, B.Munish

Kumar, Prasanth

Kumar, Prasanth

Akhil, Shambu

Akhil, Shambu

Ayyappa, Bandaru

Ayyappa, Bandaru

J Durga Kumar

J Durga Kumar

Prajith, Mudi

Prajith, Mudi