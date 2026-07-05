Marimuthu Vikneshwaran
batsman
|Full name:
|Marimuthu Vikneshwaran
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|23
|29
|Innings
|7
|8
|4
|Overs
|30.0
|29.2
|4.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|127
|139
|37
|Wickets
|3
|4
|2
|Avg
|42.33
|34.75
|18.5
|SR
|60
|44
|12.5
|Eco
|4.23
|4.73
|8.88
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|23
|29
|Innings
|18
|15
|25
|Not outs
|0
|4
|6
|Runs
|501
|219
|270
|Balls Faced
|989
|315
|274
|Avg
|27.83
|19.9
|14.21
|SR
|50.65
|69.52
|98.54
|Fours
|65
|14
|20
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|7
|10
|Highest
|102
|58
|45
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0