Marimuthu Vikneshwaran

Marimuthu Vikneshwaran

batsman

Full name:Marimuthu Vikneshwaran
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches132329
Innings784
Overs30.029.24.1
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs12713937
Wickets342
Avg42.3334.7518.5
SR604412.5
Eco4.234.738.88
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches132329
Innings181525
Not outs046
Runs501219270
Balls Faced989315274
Avg27.8319.914.21
SR50.6569.5298.54
Fours651420
Fifties210
Sixies2710
Highest1025845
Hundreds100

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