Mark Donegan

Mark Donegan

wicket keeper

Full name:Mark Donegan
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2024 Teams

Leinster Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches35
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches35
Innings35
Not outs00
Runs10980
Balls Faced16656
Avg36.3316
SR65.66142.85
Fours112
Fifties11
Sixies26
Highest8758
Hundreds00

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