Mark Donegan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mark Donegan
|Nationality:
|Ireland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|Innings
|3
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|109
|80
|Balls Faced
|166
|56
|Avg
|36.33
|16
|SR
|65.66
|142.85
|Fours
|11
|2
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|2
|6
|Highest
|87
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0