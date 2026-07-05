Michael John Richardson
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Michael John Richardson
|Nationality:
|Germany
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|103
|31
|71
|Innings
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|4.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|13
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|3.25
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|103
|31
|71
|Innings
|24
|176
|27
|58
|Not outs
|7
|11
|4
|17
|Runs
|511
|4828
|1304
|1025
|Balls Faced
|492
|9037
|1511
|936
|Avg
|30.05
|29.26
|56.69
|25
|SR
|103.86
|53.42
|86.3
|109.5
|Fours
|47
|579
|92
|87
|Fifties
|2
|26
|10
|3
|Sixies
|5
|21
|18
|14
|Highest
|61
|148
|111
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|6
|3
|0