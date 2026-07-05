Michael John Richardson

Michael John Richardson

wicket keeper

Full name:Michael John Richardson
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches251033171
Innings0200
Overs04.000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs01300
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco03.2500
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches251033171
Innings241762758
Not outs711417
Runs511482813041025
Balls Faced49290371511936
Avg30.0529.2656.6925
SR103.8653.4286.3109.5
Fours475799287
Fifties226103
Sixies5211814
Highest6114811161
Hundreds0630

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