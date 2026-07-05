Mikey O'Reilly
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mikey O'Reilly
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|9
|Innings
|4
|9
|Overs
|18.4
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|103
|174
|Wickets
|4
|3
|Avg
|25.75
|58
|SR
|28
|38
|Eco
|5.51
|9.15
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|9
|Innings
|3
|2
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|15
|5
|Avg
|2
|2
|SR
|13.33
|40
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0