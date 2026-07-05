Mikey O'Reilly

Mikey O'Reilly

all rounder

Full name:Mikey O'Reilly
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Leinster Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches59
Innings49
Overs18.419.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs103174
Wickets43
Avg25.7558
SR2838
Eco5.519.15
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches59
Innings32
Not outs21
Runs22
Balls Faced155
Avg22
SR13.3340
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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