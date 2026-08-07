Mohammad Bilal Asif
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Bilal Asif
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|44
|79
|43
|Innings
|10
|3
|71
|78
|41
|Overs
|195.4
|22.0
|1435.1
|664.3
|138.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|40
|1
|268
|34
|2
|Runs
|424
|96
|4154
|3184
|1033
|Wickets
|16
|5
|133
|100
|48
|Avg
|26.5
|19.2
|31.23
|31.84
|21.52
|SR
|73.37
|26.4
|64.74
|39.87
|17.31
|Eco
|2.16
|4.36
|2.89
|4.79
|7.45
|BB
|6
|5
|11
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|7
|4
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|6
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|44
|79
|43
|Innings
|8
|3
|67
|63
|28
|Not outs
|0
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Runs
|73
|40
|1027
|940
|447
|Balls Faced
|176
|49
|2128
|1153
|341
|Avg
|9.12
|13.33
|16.83
|17.73
|19.43
|SR
|41.47
|81.63
|48.26
|81.52
|131.08
|Fours
|6
|6
|122
|79
|35
|Fifties
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|13
|29
|23
|Highest
|15
|38
|111
|56
|114
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1