Mohammad Bilal Asif

Mohammad Bilal Asif

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Bilal Asif
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Sialkot Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches53447943
Innings103717841
Overs195.422.01435.1664.3138.3
Balls-----
Maidens401268342
Runs42496415431841033
Wickets16513310048
Avg26.519.231.2331.8421.52
SR73.3726.464.7439.8717.31
Eco2.164.362.894.797.45
BB651153
4w00740
5w21620
10w00200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches53447943
Innings83676328
Not outs006105
Runs73401027940447
Balls Faced1764921281153341
Avg9.1213.3316.8317.7319.43
SR41.4781.6348.2681.52131.08
Fours661227935
Fifties00221
Sixies11132923
Highest153811156114
Hundreds00201

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