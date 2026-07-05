Mohammad Ratul Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Ratul Khan
|Nationality:
|Czech Republic
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|2
|Innings
|6
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|140
|5
|Balls Faced
|303
|11
|Avg
|28
|2.5
|SR
|46.2
|45.45
|Fours
|10
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|37
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0