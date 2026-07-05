Mohammad Ratul Khan

Mohammad Ratul Khan

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Ratul Khan
Nationality:Czech Republic
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Brno Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches62
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches62
Innings62
Not outs10
Runs1405
Balls Faced30311
Avg282.5
SR46.245.45
Fours100
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest373
Hundreds00

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