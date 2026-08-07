Mohammad Waqas

Mohammad Waqas

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Waqas

Teams

2023 Teams

Namib Desert Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches27248
Innings500
Overs33.100
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs12800
Wickets300
Avg42.6600
SR66.3300
Eco3.8500
BB200
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches27248
Innings48247
Not outs332
Runs1830788134
Balls Faced37161107104
Avg40.6637.5226.8
SR49.2471.18128.84
Fours230646
Fifties761
Sixies12158
Highest20510873
Hundreds510

Another Players

Julie, Renaldo

Julie, Renaldo

Du Plessis, Franscois Schalk

Du Plessis, Franscois Schalk

Louw, Kristin

Louw, Kristin

Sumerauer, Julius

Sumerauer, Julius

du Plessis, Jean

du Plessis, Jean

Naeem, Muhammad

Naeem, Muhammad

Chivi, Samson

Chivi, Samson

Fayyaz, Salman

Fayyaz, Salman

Moffet, Ryan

Moffet, Ryan

Niehaus, Pieter Wouter

Niehaus, Pieter Wouter