Mohammad Waqas
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Waqas
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|24
|8
|Innings
|5
|0
|0
|Overs
|33.1
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|128
|0
|0
|Wickets
|3
|0
|0
|Avg
|42.66
|0
|0
|SR
|66.33
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.85
|0
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|24
|8
|Innings
|48
|24
|7
|Not outs
|3
|3
|2
|Runs
|1830
|788
|134
|Balls Faced
|3716
|1107
|104
|Avg
|40.66
|37.52
|26.8
|SR
|49.24
|71.18
|128.84
|Fours
|230
|64
|6
|Fifties
|7
|6
|1
|Sixies
|12
|15
|8
|Highest
|205
|108
|73
|Hundreds
|5
|1
|0