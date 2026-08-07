Salman Fayyaz
bowler
|Full name:
|Salman Fayyaz
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|46
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|7
|7.66
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|5
|Innings
|14
|5
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|257
|107
|Balls Faced
|599
|136
|Avg
|23.36
|53.5
|SR
|42.9
|78.67
|Fours
|29
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|Highest
|65
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0