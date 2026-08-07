Salman Fayyaz

Salman Fayyaz

bowler

Full name:Salman Fayyaz
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2024 Teams

Lahore Qalandars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches75
Innings11
Overs2.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1446
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco77.66
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches75
Innings145
Not outs33
Runs257107
Balls Faced599136
Avg23.3653.5
SR42.978.67
Fours294
Fifties10
Sixies12
Highest6544
Hundreds00

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