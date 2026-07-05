Muhammad Abdullah Rana
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Abdullah Rana
|Nationality:
|Switzerland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|87
|87
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|10.87
|10.87
|SR
|8.25
|8.25
|Eco
|7.9
|7.9
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|7
|7
|Balls Faced
|7
|7
|Avg
|3.5
|3.5
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0