Muhammad Abdullah Rana

Muhammad Abdullah Rana

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Abdullah Rana
Nationality:Switzerland

Teams

2024 Teams

Switzerland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8787
Wickets88
Avg10.8710.87
SR8.258.25
Eco7.97.9
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs77
Balls Faced77
Avg3.53.5
SR100100
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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