Noorkhan Ahmadi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Noorkhan Ahmadi
|Nationality:
|Switzerland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|12
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|12
|12
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|6
|6
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|81
|81
|Balls Faced
|68
|68
|Avg
|11.57
|11.57
|SR
|119.11
|119.11
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|32
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0