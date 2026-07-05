Noorkhan Ahmadi

Noorkhan Ahmadi

wicket keeper

Full name:Noorkhan Ahmadi
Nationality:Switzerland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Switzerland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1212
Wickets11
Avg1212
SR1212
Eco66
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs8181
Balls Faced6868
Avg11.5711.57
SR119.11119.11
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3232
Hundreds00

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