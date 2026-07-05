Osama Mahmood

Osama Mahmood

all rounder

Full name:Osama Mahmood
Nationality:Switzerland
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Switzerland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings55
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs107107
Wickets44
Avg26.7526.75
SR2424
Eco6.686.68
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1313
Not outs22
Runs303303
Balls Faced263263
Avg27.5427.54
SR115.2115.2
Fours3030
Fifties22
Sixies66
Highest5858
Hundreds00

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