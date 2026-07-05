Osama Mahmood
all rounder
|Full name:
|Osama Mahmood
|Nationality:
|Switzerland
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|107
|107
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|26.75
|26.75
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|6.68
|6.68
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|303
|303
|Balls Faced
|263
|263
|Avg
|27.54
|27.54
|SR
|115.2
|115.2
|Fours
|30
|30
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|58
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0