Dhiman Ghosh
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Dhiman Ghosh
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|1
|136
|141
|39
|Innings
|0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|105.3
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|431
|10
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|26.93
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|39.56
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|4.08
|10
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|1
|136
|141
|39
|Innings
|12
|1
|214
|123
|29
|Not outs
|3
|0
|24
|21
|2
|Runs
|126
|1
|6840
|3046
|403
|Balls Faced
|201
|2
|11526
|0
|419
|Avg
|14
|1
|36
|29.86
|14.92
|SR
|62.68
|50
|59.34
|0
|96.18
|Fours
|9
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Fifties
|0
|0
|41
|13
|1
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Highest
|30
|1
|183
|147
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|12
|1
|0