Dhiman Ghosh

Dhiman Ghosh

wicket keeper

Full name:Dhiman Ghosh
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Asia Lions

Brothers Union

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches14113614139
Innings003410
Overs00105.31.00
Balls-----
Maidens001200
Runs00431100
Wickets001600
Avg0026.9300
SR0039.5600
Eco004.08100
BB00400
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches14113614139
Innings12121412329
Not outs3024212
Runs126168403046403
Balls Faced2012115260419
Avg1413629.8614.92
SR62.685059.34096.18
Fours900028
Fifties0041131
Sixies10007
Highest30118314755
Hundreds001210

Another Players

Jasimuddin

Jasimuddin

Uddin, Raihan

Uddin, Raihan

Udana, Isuru

Udana, Isuru

Khan, Moin

Khan, Moin

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Islam, Anisul

Islam, Anisul

Razzak, Abdur

Razzak, Abdur

Powell, Ricardo

Powell, Ricardo

Nasim, Saad

Nasim, Saad

Hafeez, Mohammad

Hafeez, Mohammad