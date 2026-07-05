Nabam Tagan Abo
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nabam Tagan Abo
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|153.2
|49.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|2
|Runs
|624
|342
|Wickets
|24
|3
|Avg
|26
|114
|SR
|38.33
|98
|Eco
|4.06
|6.97
|BB
|9
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|8
|Innings
|12
|7
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|47
|20
|Balls Faced
|154
|50
|Avg
|4.27
|4
|SR
|30.51
|40
|Fours
|7
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|11
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0