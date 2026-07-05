Nabam Tagan Abo

Nabam Tagan Abo

all rounder

Full name:Nabam Tagan Abo
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Arunachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches68
Innings88
Overs153.249.0
Balls--
Maidens182
Runs624342
Wickets243
Avg26114
SR38.3398
Eco4.066.97
BB92
4w20
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches68
Innings127
Not outs12
Runs4720
Balls Faced15450
Avg4.274
SR30.5140
Fours71
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest118
Hundreds00

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