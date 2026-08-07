Najjam Shahzad
all rounder
|Full name:
|Najjam Shahzad
|Nationality:
|Portugal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|26.2
|26.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|150
|150
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|16.66
|16.66
|SR
|17.55
|17.55
|Eco
|5.69
|5.69
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|204
|204
|Balls Faced
|143
|143
|Avg
|51
|51
|SR
|142.65
|142.65
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|17
|17
|Highest
|53
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0