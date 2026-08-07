Najjam Shahzad

Najjam Shahzad

all rounder

Full name:Najjam Shahzad
Nationality:Portugal

Teams

2024 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs26.226.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs150150
Wickets99
Avg16.6616.66
SR17.5517.55
Eco5.695.69
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs33
Runs204204
Balls Faced143143
Avg5151
SR142.65142.65
Fours88
Fifties11
Sixies1717
Highest5353
Hundreds00

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