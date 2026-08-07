Naveed Malik
bowler
|Full name:
|Naveed Malik
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|74
|62
|62
|Innings
|16
|11
|0
|Overs
|32.4
|33.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|1
|0
|Runs
|90
|216
|0
|Wickets
|1
|8
|0
|Avg
|90
|27
|0
|SR
|196
|25
|0
|Eco
|2.75
|6.48
|0
|BB
|1
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|74
|62
|62
|Innings
|137
|62
|62
|Not outs
|7
|6
|2
|Runs
|3133
|1711
|1381
|Balls Faced
|4668
|1858
|912
|Avg
|24.1
|30.55
|23.01
|SR
|67.11
|92.08
|151.42
|Fours
|441
|215
|150
|Fifties
|15
|9
|12
|Sixies
|18
|30
|69
|Highest
|139
|179
|90
|Hundreds
|3
|3
|0