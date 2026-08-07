Naveed Malik

Naveed Malik

bowler

Full name:Naveed Malik
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Ajk Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches746262
Innings16110
Overs32.433.20
Balls---
Maidens710
Runs902160
Wickets180
Avg90270
SR196250
Eco2.756.480
BB140
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches746262
Innings1376262
Not outs762
Runs313317111381
Balls Faced46681858912
Avg24.130.5523.01
SR67.1192.08151.42
Fours441215150
Fifties15912
Sixies183069
Highest13917990
Hundreds330

Another Players

Wali, Taj

Wali, Taj

Salahuddin, Usman

Salahuddin, Usman

Irshad, Salman

Irshad, Salman

Khalil, Nadeem

Khalil, Nadeem

Saleem, Faizan

Saleem, Faizan

Liaqat, Aaqib

Liaqat, Aaqib

Maroof, Usman

Maroof, Usman

Asif, Saad

Asif, Saad

Ali, Basit

Ali, Basit

Qadri, Rohan

Qadri, Rohan