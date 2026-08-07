Taj Wali

Taj Wali

bowler

Full name:Taj Wali
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches735629
Innings1285628
Overs2175.1456.595.2
Balls---
Maidens394291
Runs70522352799
Wickets2698821
Avg26.2126.7238.04
SR48.5131.1427.23
Eco3.245.148.38
BB1253
4w930
5w1930
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches735629
Innings91293
Not outs37173
Runs283868
Balls Faced10361956
Avg5.247.160
SR27.3144.1133.33
Fours2930
Fifties000
Sixies311
Highest32146
Hundreds000

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