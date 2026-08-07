Taj Wali
bowler
|Full name:
|Taj Wali
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|73
|56
|29
|Innings
|128
|56
|28
|Overs
|2175.1
|456.5
|95.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|394
|29
|1
|Runs
|7052
|2352
|799
|Wickets
|269
|88
|21
|Avg
|26.21
|26.72
|38.04
|SR
|48.51
|31.14
|27.23
|Eco
|3.24
|5.14
|8.38
|BB
|12
|5
|3
|4w
|9
|3
|0
|5w
|19
|3
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|73
|56
|29
|Innings
|91
|29
|3
|Not outs
|37
|17
|3
|Runs
|283
|86
|8
|Balls Faced
|1036
|195
|6
|Avg
|5.24
|7.16
|0
|SR
|27.31
|44.1
|133.33
|Fours
|29
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|1
|Highest
|32
|14
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0